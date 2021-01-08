FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building

The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and the surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, they urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol. Use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Their goal is to preserve the publics’ constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity. You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation. If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, you can submit it at tips.fbi.gov.

