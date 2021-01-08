Friday, January 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas woman is accused of stealing a $10,000 dog and then driving for more than a mile as a store employee who tried to stop her clung to the hood of her car. Video captured store worker Alize James on the front of sedan as it sped through Harris County.

“I was hanging on for dear life,” James told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston. She was working at Bully Kamp when a couple came in and discussed financing options for buying the exotic bully puppy, but while she stepped away, the couple grabbed the dog and ran, according to the station and court documents.

James tried to stop them after they got in the vehicle, but the car accelerated and she was thrown onto the hood. The video shows that she remained on the hood until the car stopped. A male passenger got out, punched James, and threw her off the vehicle. Police are still trying to identify the man involved.

