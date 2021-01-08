Officer-Involved Shooting At Troop A Headquarters

Monday night, employees heard gunshots outside the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Headquarters in Lee’s Summit. The preliminary investigation revealed troopers inside the building responded to an exterior doorway where a subject was observed holding an assault style rifle. The subject approached the main entrance to the building and fired multiple shots. Troopers gave the suspect verbal commands, but the suspect failed to comply. Troopers engaged the suspect in gunfire and struck the suspect. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and he was transported to a hospital in Kansas City, where he remains in stable condition. The troopers involved in the shooting and the radio operators inside the building were not injured. Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle within the parking lot and noticed a suspicious package inside it. The Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad responded to help secure the vehicle’s contents. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time. The Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department is assisting investigators in processing additional evidence at a residence in Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s investigation is ongoing

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!