Parson wants Legislature to pass COVID-19 liability protections and bill to collect sales taxes from online retailers

Governor Mike Parson says he wants the Legislature to pass a bill this year that would collect sales taxes from out-of-state online retailers. During a Capitol press conference, Parson says now is the time to get serious about passing the legislation. He says Missouri businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

State Senator Andrew Koenig has filed a so-called Wayfair bill that could bring in roughly 80 to 120 million dollars annually to the state.

