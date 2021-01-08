Poplar Bluff murder suspect apprehended in West Virginia

A Poplar Bluff man, who was wanted for murder, has been taken into custody in West Virginia. Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reported that on December 1st, 25-year-old Stacy Gipson, along with 22-year-old Christopher Gilmore, went to purchase narcotics from a residence in the 100 block of Begley Street. At the time, the home was occupied by 23-year-olds Kevin Sanders and Adriana Lundy, both of Poplar Bluff. Upon arriving at the home, Gipson attempted to rob and subsequently shot both Sanders and Lundy. Lundy’s condition was noted as severe, but non-life threatening, while Sanders died from his injuries. Gilmore was quickly taken into custody, however Gipson managed to evade authorities, and was believed to have fled the state. On December 9th, officials in Cape Girardeau reported to Poplar Bluff authorities that Gipson was possibly at his mother’s residence in Charleston, West Virginia. On December 31st, Gipson was located by authorities, and was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot. At the time of his arrest, Gipson was wanted for charges on 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and 1st degree robbery and burglary.

