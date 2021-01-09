Trading Post – January 9

Painted mare horse – ph #: 579-6631

Kitchen cabinets

Used lumber & bricks

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

Set of Michelin run-flat tires & rims

Home schooling materials – ph #: 573-934-0297

Buying: Gun safe – ph #: 887-1248

Farmall tractor

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237

Tree trimming service

Firewood – $65/rank – $75/delivered – ph #: 573-837-3237

Piano – $100

Used Pella doors & windows – ph #: 573-450-5312

Large round hay bales – ph #: 380-0966

Colt Python – ph #: 573-576-0030

Buying: Horse/cow manure – ph #: 573-264-3214

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

Electric range – $175

Clothing dryer – $75

Snowblower – $175 – ph #: 334-1757

Work boots – size 9 – $50

Etched glass closet doors

Two parakeet cages – ph #: 314-243-6197

Buying: Hallmark “Frosty Friends” ornaments – ph #: 334-6596

26 in boys bicycle – $45 – ph #: 513-1006

Square baled hay – $3/bale

6 ft grater blade – $200 – ph #: 833-6581

Zoom 16-track digital recording studio – $300 – ph #: 618-521-4515

‘94 GMC Sonoma pickup – 4wd – $2,500 – ph #: 573-837-2461

