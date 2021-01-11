Dexter teen killed in accident

A Dexter teen was killed in a car accident Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from Dexter was traveling southbound on County Road 651, five miles southwest of Dexter at just before 6 p.m. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, over-corrected, and then overturned. 17-year-old Brett Warren, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, 17-year-old Matthew Dowdy, and the driver were transported by ambulance to the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau where they were treated for moderate injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Warren and Dowdy were not. This is the first fatality for Troop E in 2021.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!