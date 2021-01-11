Dexter teen killed in accident
A Dexter teen was killed in a car accident Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from Dexter was traveling southbound on County Road 651, five miles southwest of Dexter at just before 6 p.m. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, over-corrected, and then overturned. 17-year-old Brett Warren, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, 17-year-old Matthew Dowdy, and the driver were transported by ambulance to the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau where they were treated for moderate injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Warren and Dowdy were not. This is the first fatality for Troop E in 2021.