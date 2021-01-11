Jan. 8th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 new recoveries in the region. Hardin County had 6 new cases, Johnson County had 51, Massac County had 7, Pope County had 2, Pulaski County had 3, and Union County had 23. S7HD reported a total of 5,301 cases, 3,898 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 355 (321 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 257 (202 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,113 (853 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 952 (654 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 227 (178 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 577 (488 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,820 (1,202 recoveries, 25 deaths)

