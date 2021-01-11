Monday, January 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

“And the cocaine,” a Florida man hinted, as he was being loaded into the back of a Collier County Sheriff’s patrol car. Deputies asked him to clarify. “I have cocaine in my butt,” 56-year-old Mustapha Ouardi answered.

Ouardi had called 9-1-1 three times early last Wednesday morning from a McDonald’s— he said they had gotten “his burger order wrong twice.” When deputies arrived at the McDonald’s, employees said Ouardi had been yelling and cursing at staff over his mistaken order, and they wanted him taken from the premises.

The deputy escorted the disgruntled customer from the burger joint. Upon searching his pockets, the deputy found marijuana folded into a napkin. While he was being placed into the patrol car, he then admitted to having another drug tucked away. He is facing charges for trespass of a structure or conveyance, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and resisting law enforcement without violence.

