SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Drainage Repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. This section of roadway is located from mile marker 103 to mile marker 104, near Fruitland. Weather permitting, work will take place today through Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

