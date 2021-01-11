Today’s Inauguration in Jefferson City Starts Celebration of 200 Years of Missouri History

About two-thousand people are expected to attend today’s inauguration ceremonies at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The festivities will help kick off the historic celebration of 200 years of Missouri history. State Representative Ron Hicks plans to bring his children to this morning’s 2021 Bicentennial inauguration ceremony:

This morning’s ceremony on the Capitol lawn will start at 11:07 a.m., with Bicentennial remarks from Gary Kremer of the State Historical Society of Missouri. A joint session of the Legislature will then be called, before the oaths of office are administered to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, and Governor Mike Parson, in that order.

