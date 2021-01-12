Bernie man charged with abandonment of a corpse following psychiatric examination

A Bernie man has been charged with abandonment of a corpse after a psychiatric examination found he was competent to proceed. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 51-year-old Corey Gill was charged with abandonment of a corpse, after he underwent a psychiatric examination on the issue of criminal responsibility. The charge stems from an incident in November of 2018, where Gill was accused of purposely moving and abandoning the body of 38-year-old Holly Kirkman, who had been reported missing earlier that month. Authorities say she reportedly died from a drug overdose. Gill was accused of leaving her body in the trunk of her own car on Walter Avenue without notifying authorities. However, his trial was postponed when he was found incompetent to proceed what he had done. The most recent examination performed by the Missouri Department of Mental Health found that Gill is mentally fit to proceed, and his case will continue as planned.

