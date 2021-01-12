Five MO elected officials sworn into office during Monday’s inauguration

Five Republican statewide elected officials have been sworn into office, including Parson. Yesterday’s ceremony included a B2 stealth bomber flying above the Capitol, a 19-gun salute, and a performance by the Missouri State University Chorale. During his speech, Parson struck an uplifting tone.

Other elected officials sworn in yesterday include Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

