Jan. 9th – 11th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 new recoveries in the region between Saturday and yesterday. Alexander County had 5 new cases, Hardin County had 35, Johnson County had 42, Massac County had 15, Pope County had 6, Pulaski County had 3, and Union County had 33. S7HD reported a total of 5,440 cases, 4,035 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 360 (323 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 292 (205 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,155 (883 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 967 (705 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 233 (183 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 580 (491 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,853 (1,245 recoveries, 25 deaths)

