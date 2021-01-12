Jan. 9th – 11th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 new recoveries in the region between Saturday and yesterday. Alexander County had 5 new cases, Hardin County had 35, Johnson County had 42, Massac County had 15, Pope County had 6, Pulaski County had 3, and Union County had 33. S7HD reported a total of 5,440 cases, 4,035 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 360 (323 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 292 (205 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,155 (883 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 967 (705 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 233 (183 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 580 (491 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,853 (1,245 recoveries, 25 deaths)