Poplar Bluff PD searching for armed robbery suspects

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is currently searching for suspects involved in a local armed robbery on Saturday. Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department report that two white males, wearing sweatshirts and face-masks, entered a local business on 1006 South Westwood Boulevard, at 6:30 pm on Saturday. After entering the store, one of the suspects pulled a handgun, and held the owner of the business at gunpoint. The owner was the only person present in the business at the time. After stealing an unknown amount of money, the two fled the scene by vehicle. Authorities are currently searching through surveillance footage to find details on the suspects. If you have any information that could aid in this investigation, you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department by calling 573-785-5776.

