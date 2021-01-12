Tuesday, January 12th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tampa, Florida police say 51-year-old Scott Anthony Massa was hospitalized with injuries after burning himself while trying to set a home on fire early Sunday morning.

Police say Massa broke a window at a home around 5:40 a.m. Then, according to the Tampa Police Department, he tried to throw a bucket full of accelerant into the home. But it ignited, exploded, and set him on fire.

Police say the residence was not set on fire and no occupants were injured. Canine units tried to find Massa, but police say the trail was lost after he got into a vehicle and drove away.

After Massa’s description, including his injuries, was broadcast to all officers, an officer working extra duty at St. Joseph’s Hospital detained Massa when he showed up to the facility with obvious injuries.

Massa was taken to the Tampa General Hospital burn unit and his vehicle was impounded. According to TPD, arson investigators are taking the lead to determine appropriate charges.

