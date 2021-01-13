Jan. 12th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin County had 12, Johnson County had 16, Massac County had 13, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 1, and Union County had 15. S7HD reported a total of 5,507 cases, 4,115 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 366 (326 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 304 (209 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,171 (895 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 980 (733 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 237 (190 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 581 (493 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,868 (1,269 recoveries, 25 deaths)