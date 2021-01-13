Missouri Congressman Jason Smith Was One of Final Six Members on House Floor Last Wednesday; Woman Was Shot 25 Yards from Him

A Missouri congressman, who was one of the final six members to leave the House floor last Wednesday moments before rioters entered the chamber, wants federal prosecutors to charge every suspect who broke into the U-S Capitol. GOP Congressman Jason Smith says it was a terror attack:

Smith says Capitol Police instructed him to put on a gas mask, after tear gas was used to prevent rioters from breaking doors down. The top federal prosecutor in Washington says more than 70 people tied to the riot have been charged with crimes, and that he expects that number to rise into the hundreds.

