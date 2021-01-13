New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a missing person. 33-year-old Butch Swofford was last seen in Portageville on November 25th of 2020. He is described as a white male, 5’8 in height, 155 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair. A picture of him is available at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. If you have information on his disappearance or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the department by calling 573-748-2516.

