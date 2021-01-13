Southbound I-55 Road Work – Pemiscot County

Southbound Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 13-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The following lane closures will be in place on Interstate 55:

Work will extend from mile marker 10.4 to mile marker 8.2. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Work will extend from mile marker 7.8 to mile marker 6.8. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

