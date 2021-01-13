Suspect in theft of vehicle sought by law enforcement
The Standard Democrat reports that a search is underway for a woman believed to be involved in a theft of a vehicle. Just after 7 p.m. yesterday, deputies with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store, located on State Highway D. At the scene officers learned that a woman stole a white 1994 Mustang convertible with a black top. The woman is believed to be Kimberly Gray. Anyone with information about the woman or her possible location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516. Tips may be made anonymously.