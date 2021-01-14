Community Education Group and Rural Health Service Providers Network Launch National Rural Health Survey

The Community Education Group (CEG), TruEvolution, Inc., and the Rural Health Service Providers Network (RHSPN) have partnered to launch the nationwide “Your Rural Health Needs Survey.”

The “Your Rural Health Needs Survey” is designed to seek input from community members, organizations, and healthcare providers on what the greatest public health needs are in their rural communities, what educational, training, and technical assistance resources are needed to address these issues, what issues they have accessing essential services, and how communities are working to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No matter who I speak with—individuals, health departments, organizations, or physicians—they’re all worried about how we’re going to get rural Americans vaccinated against COVID-19,” says A. Toni Young, Founder & Executive Director of CEG and Co-Founder of the RHSPN.

As America prepares to roll out the various COVID-19 vaccines, Rural Health Service Providers (RHSPs), Local/County Health Departments, and other clinical and non-clinical healthcare organizations face numerous issues, including the fact that few rural providers have existing storage containers that reach the -70º C (-94º F) required to store the vaccine made by Pfizer. In addition, suppliers of dry ice, which can be successfully used to store the vaccine, are concerned that they will be unable to keep up with the increased demand, which may lead to shortages.

The findings of this survey will be used to craft CEG and the RHSPN’s educational, training, and technical assistance offerings through 2021.

Survey participants can enter to win one of eight Amazon Digital Gift Cards (One $500 gift card, two $250 gift cards, and five $100 gifts cards).

Individuals, organizations, and providers can take the survey by visiting the following link:

https://cutt.ly/ruralhealthsurvey

