Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert – Waterloo PD CANCELLED

Lauren Miller has been located.

Original Post:

At the request of the Waterloo Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Waterloo Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Lauren Miller. Lauren is a 38 year old white female who is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 140 lbs. Lauren has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a short sleeve t shirt and cut off shorts. She was last seen at Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road at 12:25pm on January 8th. Lauren was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois License plate, R561626. Ms Miller has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Miller should contact the Waterloo police department at: 618-939-8651. Or contact 9 1 1.

