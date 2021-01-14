New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department searching for wanted suspect

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted felon. The Department reports that Jessie Sprouse is wanted on two active warrants out of New Madrid for 1st degree assault, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance. He is also wanted for 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle. A picture of him is available at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you have any information on him or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the department by calling 573-748-2516.

