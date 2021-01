A Pinckneyville man is dead after he was hit by a car in Perry County, IL. Illinois State Police say 38-year-old Jeremy Lueker was walking north along Route 127 around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a passing car. That portion of Route 127, south of Primrose Road, was shut down for about 5 ½ hours for crash cleanup and investigation. Any charges against the driver of the car are pending the outcome of an investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!