S7 COVID VACCINE UPDATE

Southern 7 will be wrapping up phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution soon and are awaiting for IDPH approval to move into phase 1B. It is important for the Southern 7 community to know that not everyone in phase 1B will be vaccinated immediately because of limited allocations of the vaccine to us from the State. Once they are permitted to move into phase 1B, they will notify you about scheduled clinics via Facebook, Twitter and the Media. They have also created an easy way for members of the public to add their name and contact information to a database for updates on when you might be able to get a COVID-19 Vaccine. The sign-up form is available on their website’s homepage www.southern7.org in the top left corner and also on their Facebook page. Vaccine appointments are required and your second dose will be scheduled after you receive your first dose.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!