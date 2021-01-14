Uptown Jackson Revitalization Announces New Executive Director

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is excited to introduce Janna Clifton as its new Executive Director. As the new face of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, Janna has the talent to bring revitalization in uptown to a new level of success while overseeing coordination of the organization’s program initiatives, activities, and volunteers in exciting and creative ways.

Janna brings over 14 years of experience in customer service, communication, networking, business management, and leadership to the organization. A native of Jackson, Janna holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University. Her career includes previous store manager of The Buckle fashion store in West Park Mall, from which she progressed to Area Manager, managing both the Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky stores. For the past several years, she has been a personal stylist with BuckleSELECT, the company’s online personal styling program, growing their clientele through individualized service. Janna has also proven her community leadership skills through neighborhood event organization, church committee representation, and as president of the Jackson R-2 North Elementary PTO.

Janna will begin her position with Uptown Jackson on January 19th. Her office will be located in the Uptown Jackson Revitalization office at 100 North Missouri Street, but you will also see her frequently out networking with property owners, business owners and managers, residents, and the public.

Janna is the second Executive Director for Uptown Jackson Revitalization, a non-profit organization who relies on a dedicated and growing group of volunteers to maintain and enhance the economic vitality, historic features, and hometown charm of the uptown area. Utilizing the Main Street Approach of design, organization, promotion, and economic vitality, Uptown Jackson Revitalization currently provides a variety of programs and events such as maintenance of uptown landscaping, merchant workshops, and the production of a variety of ongoing events including the February Annual, Springfest, Jackson in Bloom, Oktoberfest, and Uptown Christmasfest.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is made possible through the efforts of many volunteers; donations from businesses, organizations, and individuals; fundraising events; a partnership with the City of Jackson and support from Missouri Main Street Connection. New volunteers, supporters, and sponsors are always welcome. Please join us! Visit the organization’s website at www.uptownjackson.org or follow Uptown Jackson Revitalization on Facebook.

