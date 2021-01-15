Friday, January 15th, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
A Lincolnshire woman in her 30s has been fined by police for driving through three counties to get a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough. North Yorkshire Police in England fined the woman after the non-essential 100-mile trip to get a burger.
This comes after the force said it had issued 107 fixed penalty notices for breaches of the coronavirus regulations since the new national lockdown commenced on January 6th this year.
Chief Inspector Rachel Wood of North Yorkshire Police said: “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel. So, the woman, who is in her 30s, received a fixed penalty from North Yorkshire Police.”
She added, “When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want. But in the meantime, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”