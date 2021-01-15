MO K-12 school workers continue to wait their turn to get COVID-19 vaccination

Missouri’s K-12 school workers are waiting their turn to get their COVID-19 vaccination. The state says supply continues to be a roadblock. During this week’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, several members, including President Charlie Shields, say school workers should be higher on the priority list.

Shields, who is the CEO of Truman Medical Center in Kansas City and serves on the Missouri Hospital Association Board, says hospitals could help vaccinate school workers.

