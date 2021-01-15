Poplar Bluff murder suspect being extradited to Butler County

A suspect in a recent murder in Poplar Bluff will be extradited to Butler County to stand trial. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 25-year-old Stacy Gipson waived extradition at a West Virginia Court, and will be appearing in court in Butler County on 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, 1st degree attempted robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action. These charges stem from a shooting in Poplar Bluff on December 1st, where Gipson and 22-year-old Christopher Gilmore entered the home of 23-year-olds Kevin Sanders and Adriana Lundy, both of Poplar Bluff. Gipson reportedly shot both of them at their residence in the 100 block of Begley Street. Sanders was killed from the shooting, while Lundy suffered severe injuries. Gilmore faces the same charges as Gipson. Gipson is expected to arrive back in Butler County by next week.

