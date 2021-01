Riverside Regional Library is now providing free bagged lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic at all six of its branches in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. No income requirements or registration is necessary. Those who want a free lunch can walk in any time during the library’s open hours. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

