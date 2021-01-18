Jan. 15th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 5 new cases, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 6, Pope County had 3, Pulaski County had 10, and Union County had 11. S7HD reported a total of 5,648 cases, 4,297 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 376 (328 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 308 (216 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,198 (935 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,006 (771 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 246 (202 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 600 (506 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,914 (1,339 recoveries, 25 deaths)

