On January 16, a 60-year-old male was found to be deceased in his cell at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Justice Center. It is believed at this time his passing was from natural causes due to complications related to preexisting health issues. There will be an autopsy scheduled and completed as is protocol for any death in the County’s Justice Center. No further information is available at this time.

