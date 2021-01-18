Monday, January 18th, 2021

Today’s Genius Award goes to…

A Florida Woman who decided to make an anti-masker stand at an Einstein Bros. bagel shop in Boca Raton was arrested for trespassing following a recorded confrontation with police that could serve as a Karen Masterclass.

When Cindy Falco DiCorrado, a 61-year-old resident of nearby Boynton Beach, refused to wear a mask upon entering Einstein Bros. around 11:00 a.m., a store manager called cops. While waiting for Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies to arrive, DiCorrado declared, “I’m an American and I’m allowed to breathe. And it’s against my religion. And it’s against the amendment.”

A deputy calmly tried to convince DiCorrado to leave the shop, but she told him, “You need to read the Constitution!” and “Get your hands off of me.” She also claimed that the cop was “kidnapping” her when he grasped her wrist. Charged with trespassing and resisting arrest without violence, DiCorrado was booked into the Palm Beach County jail, from which she was released after posting $2,000 bond.

