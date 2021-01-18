Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects

A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop. 41-year-old Crystal Miller, of Marion, IL, and 37-year-old Justin Veach, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape police officers Tuesday on charges of stealing after Miller allegedly pocketed a six-carat white-gold ring valued at $3,800 last Monday from Jewelry Journey & Co. Miller and Veach had visited the store around 4:30 p.m. and Miller tried the ring on. Veach was reportedly showing the shop’s gemologist fake gold as a distraction while Miller took off the ring and put it in her pocket. When the owner was closing the shop that evening, the gemologist realized the ring was gone. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

