Two killed in I-55 crash

Two women were killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle accident on I-55, just north of Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Madison Bowman, of Cape Girardeau, and 77-year-old Nancy Dahlberg, of Galesburg, IL, both died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash near mile marker 98. Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident. It was later determined that a passenger car heading northbound on I-55 ran off the roadway, crossed the median, and hit an SUV traveling south. The driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle and required extraction. She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bowman, the passenger of the vehicle, was ejected on impact and died of her injuries. Dahlberg, who was the passenger of the SUV, also required extraction, and both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital. Dahlberg later died in the hospital. The crash remains under investigation by Cape PD and the State Highway Patrol.

