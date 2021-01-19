Authorities now offering $5,000 reward for information on three escaped inmates from Iron County

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on three escaped inmates. Police in Iron County are currently searching for the three inmates who escaped from the Iron County Jail sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The first subject is 57-year-old Tracy Brown, who is described as a 5’9 white male with green eyes and salt/pepper hair. He was last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit. The second is 36-year-old Dwight Abernathie, who is a 6’1 white male with blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants. The last subject is 35-year-old Samuel Gilliam, who has been described as a 5’6 white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and striped pants when he was last seen. Pictures of the three are available on Ironton Police Department Facebook page. They are all considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subjects, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000. The United States Marshals Service is also assisting in the fugitive search.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!