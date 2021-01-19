Saint Francis to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Public Wednesday, January 20

In accordance with the directive from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Saint Francis Healthcare System will begin vaccinating individuals in Phase 1B Tier 2 on Wednesday, January 20, in addition to those in Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1. Saint Francis requested 10,000 doses and received nearly half the amount requested. Saint Francis will continue to request and receive additional doses weekly. All individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine at Saint Francis. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 573-381-5958. Phase 1B Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals:

Anyone aged 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions:

o Cancer

o Chronic Kidney Disease

o COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

o Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome

o Heart Conditions such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or

cardiomyopathies

o Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

o Severe Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2)

o Pregnancy

o Sickle Cell Disease

o Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Phase 1A includes Patient-Facing Health Care Workers and Long-Term Care Facility

Residents and Staff:

o Cancer o Chronic Kidney Disease o COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) o Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome o Heart Conditions such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or cardiomyopathies o Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant o Severe Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2) o Pregnancy o Sickle Cell Disease o Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Phase 1A includes Patient-Facing Health Care Workers and Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff: Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents, including Department of Mental Healthoperated facilities.

Home health, Hospice, Dialysis centers, Urgent care.

Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing.

Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents, including DMH contracted settings and adult day cares.

EMS and high-risk non-congregate healthcare, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers.

All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers, including but not limited to health care workers in emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.

Phase 1B Tier 1 includes First Responders, Emergency Services and Public Health

Infrastructure:

Phase 1B Tier 1 includes First Responders, Emergency Services and Public Health Infrastructure: Non-Patient Facing Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff at federal, state or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s healthcare infrastructure not included in 1A.

First Responders: All federal, state, and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in

1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections and certain social service

agencies.

1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections and certain social service agencies. Emergency Management and Public Works: Federal, state, or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in the emergency services sector not

otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

For more information, visit sfmc.net/COVID19.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!