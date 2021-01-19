Tuesday, January 19th, 2021

Today’s Genius award goes to…

A man who led deputies on a high speed motorcycle chase earlier this month was arrested Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Giovanni Ginjauma, 24, was spotted on US-1 near midnight on a black motorcycle going 139 mph. A deputy tried to stop him, but Ginjauma began to drive more erratically instead, occasionally glancing over his shoulder.

Ginjauma zig zagged several times, even going through Dairy Queen and gas station parking lots. At one point, he reached 148 mph — the deputy stopped his chase for safety reasons, according to MCSO.

Ginjauma, who was driving a Suzuki GSXR, lost the deputies and then parked his bike behind a storage container and tossed his helmet, deputies reported.

Deputies searched for the bike and found it without a license plate where Ginjauma left it. They also found his helmet and placed it into evidence for DNA testing and fingerprints.

Ginjauma frequently rides the motorcycle and was seen at Sharkey’s Sharkbite Grill 20 minutes before the chase, an employee confirmed.

A warrant was issued and Ginjauma was booked into jail.

