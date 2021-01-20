Cape County inmate died of cardiac arrest

On January 16, 2021 staff at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Justice Center was notified by an inmate that his cellmate was unresponsive. Staff immediately responded and administered medical aid including the use of an AED (Auto External Defibrillator) as well as CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over and ultimately determined the inmate’s passing. An autopsy completed yesterday, pending a toxicology report, determined that the inmate died from cardiac arrest.

