Eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri? Here is what you need to know

Missourians who are first responders, 65 years or older, or have certain serious health problems are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination. But state Health Department Director Randall Williams says there’s not enough vaccine to immunize all the people who fall into this category.

To look for a place with vaccines, go to MOSTOPSCOVID.com and click on “Map”. Pick a site and get in touch with them to find out if they have vaccine, and how to set up an appointment and how to get registered. To get vaccinated, Williams says you will need a photo ID and your health insurance information.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!