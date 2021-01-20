MO Senate committee hears charter school expansion proposal

The state Senate Education Committee is considering a bill that would let charter schools open in Missouri cities with a population greater than 30,000. Under current state law, they are allowed in Kansas City, St. Louis, and any unaccredited Missouri public school district. During a public hearing yesterday, Fulton Public School Board member Andy Bonderer told State Senator Andrew Koenig that charter schools should be held to the same accountability standards as public schools.

Charter schools are public and private funded schools operating independently of traditional public schools.

