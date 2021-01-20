Scott City PD seeks help identifying fraud suspect

The Scott City Police Department is requesting your assistance with identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the fraudulent acquisition and use of credit/debit device information. Any information which can assist them in identifying this individual can be provided by messaging the Scott City Missouri Police Department’s Facebook page or calling the department at (573) 264-2121. Surveillance photos of the suspect are available on the department’s Facebook page.

