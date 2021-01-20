Union County, Illinois Court Partial Closure

Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office Closed Through Friday, January 22, 2021

Union County Circuit Court Partially Closed Through Friday, January 22, 2021

The following shall be in effect through and including Friday, January 22, 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns:

Union County Circuit Clerk’s Office in Jonesboro is closed. E-filing will still be accepted but all filing deadlines shall be extended as provided by law.

Union County Circuit Court is closed except for the following:

juvenile cases;

and remote hearings via Zoom or other video conference software;

and o emergency orders of protection.

All other Union County Courthouse Offices remain open.

The attorney of record or unrepresented party in each case will receive a notice via mail or email when a case is rescheduled. It is the responsibility of each party to ensure that current contact information is on file with the Union County Circuit Clerk. The Union County Circuit Clerk may be reached at circuitclerk@unioncountyil.gov or, upon reopening on Monday, January 25, 2021, at (618) 833-5913.

