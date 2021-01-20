Wednesday, January 20, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Titusville, Fla. — According to the Titusville Police Department, a Florida man who fled from officers said he was trying to get home to his mom and claimed he was driving too fast to pull over. Police said they saw 18-year-old Nicholas Debetes driving a red Hyundai Elantra “at an extremely high rate of speed” around 11:15 p.m. and turned on their lights in an attempt to get him to stop.

Records show Debetes passed several locations where he could have stopped but instead continued to a trailer park where he parked the car. After he was placed in handcuffs, a Brevard County deputy arrived and said Debetes had an outstanding warrant, adding that she had tried to pull him over earlier that night but he sped away and she was unable to catch up.

Debetes claimed he was speeding because his mother wanted him to come home for an unknown reason and he added that he was driving too fast to stop. “If I would have tried to stop quicker, I would have crashed the vehicle,” Debetes said. He was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, operating an unregistered vessel, and reckless driving.

