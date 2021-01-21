Camper fire extends to home on South Benton early Wednesday

A camper was destroyed and a house sustained minor damage during a fire on South Benton Street in Cape Girardeau. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a call of a camper on fire on South Benton. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the fire had spread from the camper to the back porch of the home. The situation was under control within 15 to 20 minutes. The camper was deemed a total loss, and the home received minor damage. The fire department had not estimated damages as of Wednesday. There were no injuries reported at the scene. The Jackson Fire Department assisted on the scene. East County, Gordonville and Scott City fire departments manned Cape Girardeau fire stations during the incident. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

