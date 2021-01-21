Farm Bureau pushing Congress for more broadband
The Missouri Farm Bureau wants to see Congress concentrate on expanding access to high-speed Internet to rural Missourians. Congress included some funding in its coronavirus-relief package for broadband expansion, but Eric Bohl with the Farm Bureau says obstacles remain to get high-speed Internet to remote areas of the state.
Bohl says a study by the FCC about four years ago found that more than a million rural Missourians didn’t have access to the Internet, more than any state other than California and Texas.