Search for missing Mississippi County woman yields drug arrests

An East Prairie woman remains missing but leads into her disappearance have led to the arrest of multiple individuals on drug charges. A search warrant was issued on Eddie Street in a continued effort to find Madisson Lambert. The warrant was issued at a residence occupied by Greg Bugg, and was the address where Lambert was last seen. Lambert visited Bugg’s residence to see Micah Haddock, who she reportedly had been in a romantic relationship with for several months. Lambert had been inside the residence and was alleged to last be seen riding around with Jacob McDermott. Also at the residence was Robbie Skaggs, Cleon Milton and Kenny Thomas. They were arrested on possession charges yielding several grams of meth. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

