UK version of COVID-19 not believed to be in Missouri – yet

Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams says the state has not yet identified any cases of a highly-contagious variation of COVID-19. The CDC says the version, which was first detected last fall in the UK, has an unusually large number of mutations.

The CDC says there is no evidence at this time to show that the UK version of the virus causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. Scientists believe that the vaccine developed to help fight the coronavirus is highly effective against the new strain.

