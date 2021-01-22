Jan. 21st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and 206 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 10, Massac County had 9, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 6, and Union County had 11. S7HD reported a total of 5,831 cases, 4,750 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 396 (343 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 317 (253 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,225 (1,043 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 1,050 (855 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 259 (220 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 616 (539 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,968 (1,497 recoveries, 25 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!